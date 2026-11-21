Kazakhstani figure skater Mikhail Shaidorov announced the end of his collaboration with Russian coach Alexei Urmanov. The Olympic champion has decided to begin a new phase of his athletic career and move forward without a coach.

The 22-year-old Olympic champion announced his decision on Instagram. According to him, ending their partnership marks the culmination of a period during which he managed to achieve results he had never even dreamed of before.

“Thank you, Oleksii Yevhenovych, for everything we’ve been through together, for your hard work, support, and faith in me. Today we’re closing this chapter with achievements I could never have dreamed of. It’s time to move on. A new chapter lies ahead, one that may be difficult—and at times even daunting—but it will certainly bring new goals and challenges. I will continue to work hard to represent my country with dignity at the highest level,” the figure skater wrote.

Shaydorov trained under Urmanov for ten years. During that time, the Kazakh skater became one of the world’s leading figure skaters: in 2025, he won a silver medal at the World Championships, and at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, he won gold in men’s singles.

The athlete has not yet announced who his new coach will be.

This is reported with reference to Russian media.

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