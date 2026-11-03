In the United States, the Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) is at an advanced stage of creating a structure through which it could sell a stake in Team USA’s commercial rights in exchange for capital. The potential deal is being considered ahead of the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

Planned commercial structure

As The Guardian reports, the proposed structure is planned to be called United States Olympic and Paralympic Ventures (USOPV). According to minutes of USOPC board meetings, the organization’s chief executive officer, Sarah Hirshland, reported positive feedback following preliminary talks with potential investors and strategic partners.

According to Sky News, investment bank Raine Group is advising the USOPC on the project, and the future venture could be valued at billions of dollars. Raine Group did not respond to a request for comment.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Plans after the Los Angeles Games

The USOPC is a non-profit organization which, unlike many national Olympic committees, relies heavily on sponsorship, licensing and other commercial revenue rather than government funding.

Hirshland told Reuters that the committee is preparing to transition from its commercial partnership with LA28, known as United States Olympic and Paralympic Properties, which will end after the Los Angeles Games. According to her, USOPV’s commercial model is still being developed, and preparations for this transition have been underway for more than two years.

After the 2028 Olympics, the United States will focus on preparations for the 2034 Winter Games in Salt Lake City. In a statement, the USOPC said it is evaluating various commercial options to secure additional resources for athletes and national sports federations while preserving its mission, governance system and leadership.

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