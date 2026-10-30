Poland has published the schedule of matches in the main stage of the EHF Champions League in handball involving Industria Kielce and Orlen Wisła Płock. The Kielce club will play Barcelona at home on November 19 at 18:45, while the Płock team will host Hungary's Telekom Veszprém on November 18 at 18:45. This was reported by Interia Sport.

Wisła Płock matches

In the main stage, Orlen Wisła Płock will also play against PSG, Aalborg, Füchse Berlin and Melsungen. The results of two matches against Melsungen, which the teams played in the preliminary stage, will be counted in the standings: Wisła won 25:24 at home and lost 26:28 in Kassel.

On November 26, the Płock club will play an away match against PSG, on December 3 it will play away against Aalborg, and on December 10 it will host Füchse Berlin. The home meeting with PSG is scheduled for February 17. The match against Aalborg in Płock is to take place on March 3 or 4, with the exact date and time yet to be determined.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Industria Kielce's start

Industria Kielce was placed in a group with Barcelona, Magdeburg, Sporting Lisbon, GOG Gudme and Dinamo Bucharest. In the preliminary stage, the Kielce team lost twice to Magdeburg — 30:35 and 27:30. These results will also be carried over to the next phase.

After the home game against Barcelona, Industria will play away against Dinamo Bucharest on November 25 and in Denmark against GOG Gudme on December 2. A home match against Sporting is scheduled for December 9. The away game against Barcelona will be played on March 3 or 4; the exact time and date have not yet been announced.

Barcelona approach the match in Kielce on a run of 22 consecutive Champions League wins. Of these, the Catalan club earned 16 in the previous season and six in the current one. The tournament's main stage starts on November 18.

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