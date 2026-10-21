Ballon d’Or organizers launch vote for best-ever winner — RMF24

The organizers of the Ballon d’Or award have introduced a new category, Ballon d’Or of All Time, or BOAT — the “Ballon d’Or of All Time.” In it, internet users will choose the best winner of this award in history among footballers who have won it at least twice. This was reported by RMF24.

Ten contenders

Ten footballers who have won the Ballon d’Or at least twice have been admitted to the vote. The nominees include Alfredo Di Stéfano, Johan Cruyff, Franz Beckenbauer, Michel Platini, Ronaldo, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Lionel Messi.

All ten nominees have won a combined total of 32 Ballon d’Or awards. Voters must not only choose a footballer but also determine the year in which, in their opinion, he had his best season. That season will be recognized as the most outstanding in the history of the award.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Results after the ceremony

The 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony is scheduled for October 26 at the London Palladium in London. The results of the BOAT category vote will be announced on October 28, two days after the main ceremony.

The organizers also said that every voter will have a chance to win two tickets to the next Ballon d’Or ceremony.

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