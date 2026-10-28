Polish club Orlen Wisła Płock defeated France's HBC Nantes 33:27 in Płock in the final match of Group B of the Handball Champions League. The victory on October 28 secured the team’s place in the second stage of the tournament.

Advantage after the break

The hosts won the first half by two goals, 15:13. Nantes held the advantage at the start of the match, but Przemysław Krajewski levelled the score at 11:11 late in the half, and Zoltan Szita put the Płock team ahead. Dawid Dawydzik set the final score of the first half.

In the second half, Orlen Wisła Płock gradually extended its lead. A key spell came at the start of the second half, when the hosts went 20:17 up. In the closing minutes, they increased the margin to five goals, 31:26, and finished the match with a 33:27 victory, Interia Sport reports.

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Top scorers

Frederik Bjerre scored the most goals for Orlen Wisła Płock, with seven. Melvyn Richardson and Sergei Kosorotov scored four each. Goalkeeper Miljan Vujović made 16 saves from 40 shots, recording a 40 percent save rate.

For HBC Nantes, Noam Leopold was the top scorer with 10 goals, while Ihor Turchenko scored six. In another group match, Macedonia’s Vardar Skopje drew 26:26 with Germany’s MT Melsungen.

Orlen Wisła Płock finished the group stage in first place with eight points. MT Melsungen took second place with seven points and also advanced. HBC Nantes, which earned six points, will continue its season in the European League.

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