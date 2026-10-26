Galatasaray defeated Fenerbahce 2-1 in the Istanbul derby of the ninth round of the Turkish Super Lig, held in Istanbul, Turkey. Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen scored both goals for the hosts in the first half, in the 29th and 44th minutes.

As reported by Anadolu Agency, the match took place at RAMS Park in Istanbul. Before his first goal, Osimhen played a one-two with Baris Alper Yilmaz, entered the penalty area and fired into the top corner. Earlier, Fenerbahce came close to opening the scoring when the ball hit the post after Davinson Sanchez’s attempt to clear N’Golo Kante’s cross.

Hosts’ first-half advantage

In the 44th minute, Osimhen doubled Galatasaray’s lead by heading the ball into the net after a long throw-in by Ismail Jakobs and a shot by Sanchez. In the first half, the hosts registered 11 shots, six of them on target, while Fenerbahce did not produce a single shot.

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After the break, Jakobs could have extended the lead further, but his header following a cross from Roland Sallai hit the crossbar.

Kahveci’s goal did not save Fenerbahce

The visitors reduced the deficit in the 62nd minute: Irfan Can Kahveci received a pass from Oguz Aydin and scored with an overhead kick. Galatasaray goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir got a touch on the ball but could not prevent the goal.

Late in the match, Milan Skriniar had a chance to equalize, but his header in the 90th minute was cleared almost off the goal line. In stoppage time, Leroy Sane forced Fenerbahce goalkeeper Ederson into another save. The victory returned Galatasaray to the top of the Super Lig: the team has 22 points after nine matches. Fenerbahce, with 16 points, dropped to fifth place.

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