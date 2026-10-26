Austin Smotherman won the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in Bermuda, defeating Ireland's Seamus Power on the third extra hole of a play-off. It was Smotherman's second consecutive PGA Tour title after his victory at the Bank of Utah Championship earlier this month, Sky Sports reports.

Tournament shortened due to wind

The competition at Port Royal Golf Course was completed after 54 holes because of adverse weather. Play on Sunday was postponed due to strong winds, and the final round was later cancelled as weather conditions deteriorated further.

Smotherman and Power shared first place at 16 under par. They returned to the course on Monday morning for a sudden-death play-off.

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Decisive third extra hole

On the first two extra holes — the par-three 16th — both players made par in windy conditions. The flag position was changed before the next extra hole.

Power made a bogey, while a two-putt par was enough for Smotherman to win. The next PGA Tour tournament, the VidantaWorld Mexico Championship in Vidanta Vallarta, begins on Thursday.

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