Pakistan's cricket team defeated England by one wicket in a match of the ODI tri-series in Lahore, Pakistan. England scored 241 runs in 46.4 overs, while Pakistan completed the chase at 243-9 in 47.1 overs. BBC Sport reports.

Shadab Khan's records

Pakistan were in a difficult position at 154-9, with the team needing 242 runs to win. Shadab Khan, who came in to bat at number eight, remained unbeaten on 113 runs from 96 balls. This is the highest score by a player batting at number eight in an ODI.

Together with Haris Rauf, Khan put on an unbroken 89-run partnership for the 10th wicket. According to BBC Sport, this is a new record for a last-wicket pair that secured victory in an ODI chase. Rauf scored seven runs from 19 balls: he defended the first 18 and struck the decisive four off the 19th ball in debutant Henry Crocombe's over. There were 17 balls remaining when the match ended.

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Overturned decision and England's position

When Khan was on 97 runs, he was initially given out following an lbw appeal off the bowling of Gus Atkinson. The cricketer used a review, and the DRS system detected a faint inside edge, so the decision was overturned. At that point, Pakistan needed 21 more runs.

For England, Ben Duckett scored 105 runs from 111 balls. Jamie Overton took three wickets for 43 runs and became the first England fast bowler since 2017 to bowl 10 consecutive overs in an ODI match. England lost all three matches in the series and have almost lost their chances of continuing in the competition: their elimination will be confirmed if Sri Lanka beat Pakistan in the next match.

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