In Rawalpindi, Pakistan, the Pakistan national team defeated Sri Lanka by 37 runs in the opening match of the ODI tri-series. Salman Ali Agha, who returned to the team, scored 107 runs from 90 balls and recorded his fourth ODI century. Pakistan finished the first innings with 305 runs in 49.5 overs. This was reported by Sky Sports News.

Agha’s performance and Pakistan’s innings

Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to field first. Dilshan Madushanka dismissed Fakhar Zaman, who scored 16 runs, and Saim Ayub, who made seven runs, during the opening spell. Babar Azam and 19-year-old debutant Saad Baig put together a 74-run partnership for the third wicket, but Eshan Malinga dismissed both in consecutive overs. Azam finished the innings with 45 runs from 57 balls.

At 118-4, Agha and Hasan Nawaz, who scored 37 runs, built a 97-run partnership. Agha then added 64 runs alongside Arafat Minhas. In the final five overs, the Sri Lankan bowlers halted Pakistan’s acceleration: from 279-5, the team lost their final five wickets for 26 runs. Malinga finished with figures of 4-46, while Asitha Fernando took 3-59.

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Sri Lanka’s reply

In reply, Sri Lanka scored 268 runs in 48.1 overs. Kamindu Mendis made 44 runs, while Pavan Rathnayake and Janith Liyanage revived the team’s chances with a 119-run partnership. Rathnayake scored 79 runs and Liyanage 60, but Sri Lanka were unable to catch their opponents.

Pakistan captain Shaheen Afridi took three wickets for 55 runs, Naseem Shah claimed two for 43, Haris Rauf took two for 48, and Faheem Ashraf claimed two for 49. At the end of August, Agha and six other Pakistani players were recalled home during the tour of England. He subsequently lost the T20 team captaincy and was left out of the squad for the series against Sri Lanka, which Pakistan won 2-1. He was recalled to the ODI squad after productive performances in domestic competitions, including a triple century. Pakistan will play their next tri-series match against England in Rawalpindi.

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