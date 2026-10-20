Pakistan defeated England by 87 runs in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, in England's opening match of the ODI cricket tri-series. England were chasing a target of 303 runs but were bowled out for 215 in 38.4 overs. According to Sky Sports, Pakistan secured their second victory in the tournament.

Loss of momentum after the start

England made a strong start to the chase: Ben Duckett and Tom Banton scored 91 runs without losing a wicket in the first 15 overs. However, the team failed to build on its early advantage. Visiting captain Harry Brook scored five runs, Joe Root 33, Sam Curran 27, and Will Jacks 19.

After the end of the Root-Curran partnership, which produced 31 runs from 57 balls, England quickly lost their remaining wickets.

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Arafat Minhas takes six wickets

Pakistan spinner Arafat Minhas became the key player of the match. Earlier, he scored his first ODI half-century, and while bowling he took six wickets for 40 runs. In the 39th over, Minhas dismissed Jacks and Adil Rashid in successive deliveries, and two balls later ran out Gus Atkinson to seal Pakistan's victory.

In the first match of the tri-series, Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 37 runs. England will play their next match against Sri Lanka on October 22 in Rawalpindi. Each team will play the others twice, while the top two sides in the standings will advance to the final in Lahore on October 31.

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