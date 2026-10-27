In Cape Town, South Africa's cricket team made a confident start to the decisive third Test of the series against Australia. The hosts went into the lunch break at 140/0, while Marques Ackerman and Aiden Markram recorded South Africa's first century opening partnership in three years.

As TimesLIVE reports, Ackerman had scored 82 runs by the break and registered his first half-century in Test cricket. It was only the second Test of his career. Markram scored 56 runs and recorded his 15th half-century in Test matches.

Australia chose to field

Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss for the third time in the series and decided to field first, citing moisture on the surface. During the first session, the pitch offered almost no assistance to the bowlers: the Australians could mainly rely on good bounce. The team brought on off-spinner Nathan Lyon as early as the 11th over.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Australia also missed an opportunity to break the partnership: Travis Head failed to catch the ball after Markram's shot when he was on 39 runs. At the end of the session, Markram avoided dismissal after an outside edge off a Cummins delivery — the ball flew past Marnus Labuschagne at second slip.

Steve Smith missed the match due to injury

Before the start of play, Australia were without one of their leading batters, Steve Smith, who was not included in the starting lineup due to an ongoing neck injury. Before the toss, Cummins said Smith had tried to bat in the morning but was feeling discomfort.

After losing the second Test in Gqeberha, Australia made four changes to their lineup. Cameron Green replaced Smith at number four, Josh Inglis and Cooper Connolly came into the team in place of Beau Webster and Nick Maddinson, while Nathan Lyon replaced Scott Boland.

Read us on