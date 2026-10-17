South Africa expect fast bowler Kagiso Rabada to return for the second Test match against Australia, which begins on Sunday in Gqeberha, South Africa. It is set to be Rabada’s first match since his participation in the Indian Premier League in May. As Sky Sports reports, the team is likely to drop one spinner because of his return.

In the first Test of the series, which ended on Tuesday in Durban, South Africa lost to Australia by 214 runs. After the match, South Africa coach Shukri Conrad acknowledged that the team had relied heavily on the performances of captain Temba Bavuma, opening batter Aiden Markram and the lower-order players.

Possible changes to South Africa’s lineup

Matthew Breetzke is expected to receive another opportunity to open the innings alongside Markram. Ryan Rickelton could replace Kyle Verreynne as wicketkeeper and move lower down the batting order. Tristan Stubbs, who batted at number five in the first match, was not included in the squad, so Marques Ackerman could make his Test cricket debut.

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Australia may retain their lineup

Australia may make no changes after their convincing victory in Durban, as Cameron Green’s return from injury is likely to be delayed. At the same time, Scott Boland could be brought in to manage the workload of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc: each bowled at least 29 overs in the first Test.

Hazlewood, who recorded career-best figures of 6–49 in the decisive innings in Durban, believes reverse swing could be an important factor in the series. According to him, abrasive pitches and hard outfields in South Africa wear the ball out more quickly. Rain and humid weather are forecast for the first two days of the match in Gqeberha, which could cause delays or reduced play.

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