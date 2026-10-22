South Africa’s national cricket team defeated Australia by an innings and 31 runs in the second Test in Gqeberha, South Africa, levelling the three-match series at 1-1. The match at St George’s Park ended after Australia scored 295 runs in their second innings.

As Sky Sports reports, Australia convincingly won the first Test in Durban. South Africa’s victory in Gqeberha made the third match of the series in Cape Town decisive.

Australia were forced to follow on

South Africa completed their first innings late on the third day of the rain-interrupted match. Captain Temba Bavuma scored 179 runs, while Marco Jansen made 85. In reply, Australia managed only 99 runs in their first innings, with Jansen taking five wickets for 33 runs.

Australia were then forced to follow on. The team began the final day at 156-4, trailing by 170 runs. The morning session was abandoned because of rain. South Africa were also without one of their main bowlers, Anrich Nortje: according to the outlet, he likely injured his groin in his fourth over and did not bowl again until the end of Australia’s second innings.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Head’s century did not save Australia

Travis Head, who began the day on 87 runs, recorded his 13th Test century. He scored 121 runs from 190 balls, but was dismissed by Wiaan Mulder. Mulder also took the wickets of Scott Boland and Australia captain Pat Cummins, finishing the innings with figures of 3-64.

Kagiso Rabada took four wickets for 77 runs, including dismissing Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc. Smith came in at number seven due to neck problems sustained in the first innings and scored three runs. Jansen ended the match when Josh Hazlewood sent the ball to Aiden Markram at second slip. Overall, Jansen took six wickets in the match.

The decisive third Test between South Africa and Australia will begin in Cape Town on October 27.

Read us on