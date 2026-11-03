The national teams of Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Latvia and the Czech Republic will not play against Russia at the 2027 Men's Ice Hockey World Championship in Germany. The national federations explained their decision by concerns for the safety of athletes and coaches, as well as geopolitical tensions, The Moscow Times reports.

Federations’ position

The Norwegian Ice Hockey Federation said that, based on the current situation and available information, its team will not play Russia at the tournament in May 2027. At the same time, Norway will play its other group-stage matches as scheduled. The federation also stressed that it supports Russia’s suspension from international competitions for as long as the war against Ukraine continues.

Henrik Bach Nielsen, president of the Danish Ice Hockey Union, said that the Danish national team sees no possibility of playing Russia under the current circumstances. Anders Larsson, president of the Swedish Ice Hockey Association, said that Sweden had coordinated this decision with several other countries. Norway, Denmark and Sweden confirmed their participation in the championship’s other matches.

The Latvian Ice Hockey Federation said that it firmly opposes Russia’s return to competition. Its position is that Latvian national teams will play neither against Russia nor Belarus for as long as Russia’s war against Ukraine continues. The Czech Ice Hockey Association also joined the position of other European federations.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

CAS decision and sponsors’ reaction

Last week, the Court of Arbitration for Sport allowed Russia to participate again in International Ice Hockey Federation tournaments, overturning the IIHF’s previous decision to suspend Russian teams after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The CAS decision sparked opposition among European ice hockey federations, host cities and commercial partners. The Finnish Ice Hockey Association said it would use all available means to prevent Russia from taking part in international competitions. AJ Products said it intends to end its sponsorship of the 2027 World Championship, while Nokian Tyres said it would also end its partnership if Russia is admitted to the tournament.

The 90th Men's Ice Hockey World Championship is scheduled for May 13–30, 2027, in Düsseldorf, Gelsenkirchen and Mannheim.

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