Red Bull driver Max Verstappen sharply criticized the uneven surface of the Circuit of The Americas track ahead of the United States Grand Prix in Austin. The four-time world champion said that bumps at the circuit could negatively affect drivers' spines. This was reported by Sky Sports News.

Complaints about the surface condition

Verstappen noted that he had seen the condition of the track during World Endurance Championship WEC races and considers it “extremely bumpy.” According to him, it will be difficult for the team to find car settings for sections where the surface is particularly uneven, while the car's response to these conditions is still unknown.

The Dutch driver called the Circuit of The Americas layout one of the best and spoke positively about Austin as a venue for the round. At the same time, he stressed that the existing unevenness is unacceptable. In Verstappen's view, local surface grinding does not solve the main problem, which, as he said, lies beneath the track surface.

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The Red Bull driver said that to eliminate the issue, the track surface needs to be completely opened up and its cause addressed, although this would require substantial time and money. He also said that during medical examinations, the lower part of his spine looked “not too good,” and continuing to race on such a surface could worsen the negative impact on athletes.

Reactions from Norris and Russell

Lando Norris also complained about the bumps at the Circuit of The Americas. He said that at some tracks he takes headache tablets before going out, because impacts cause the car to bounce sharply and the driver hits his head against the headrests. In his assessment, if this circuit were built today, it would not meet the current requirements for new tracks.

George Russell called the uneven surface part of racing, but voiced concern about the overall condition of asphalt at Formula 1 tracks. He believes circuits should be updated every few years. Russell explained that Formula 1 cars run very low to the ground, while 18-inch tires have a lower profile and therefore absorb impacts from bumps less effectively.

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