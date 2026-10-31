Formula 1 drivers Max Verstappen and Liam Lawson received a penalty of losing one position each on the starting grid for the Mexico City Grand Prix in Mexico after a collision during the second Friday practice session. The stewards deemed both drivers’ actions unacceptable, Sky Sports reports.

Contact in the final sector

The incident occurred at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City. Verstappen attempted to overtake Lawson on the inside at Turn 12 before the former baseball stadium. The Racing Bulls driver did not yield the position, after which the cars ran side by side through Turn 13 and collided at Turn 14.

A piece of debris flew off the Dutchman’s car, prompting a red flag interruption to the session. The stewards’ decision stated that collisions of this type during practice are extremely rare. Both drivers also acknowledged that their manoeuvres had been unnecessary and clumsy.

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Reasons for the penalty

The stewards recalled that earlier on Friday, during a meeting with team managers, they had been warned about overtaking in the track’s final sector. Given similar incidents in free practice sessions this season, they decided to strengthen the sanction: instead of an official warning, they imposed a grid penalty.

Before the decision was announced, Verstappen criticised Lawson’s actions, saying that he could have behaved more sensibly. Immediately after the contact, Lawson said over the radio that Verstappen had driven into him and gone off track towards his car. Racing Bulls team principal Alan Permane called the collision completely unnecessary and said that both drivers could have acted better.

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