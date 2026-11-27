Ingvar Jóhannsson, who played for Iceland’s national soccer team, has died at the age of 37. The former goalkeeper was diagnosed with cancer in the spring of 2026.

“It is with deep regret and sadness that we announce that our dear friend and teammate Ingvar Jóhannsson, goalkeeper for Víkingur, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, surrounded by his loved ones. The club and all the players on the Víkingur team extend their condolences to his family and loved ones,” the club said in a statement.

Jónsson had played for “Vikingur” since 2020; with him on the team, they won the Icelandic championship four times, as well as the Icelandic Cup and Super Cup three times each.

He began his professional career with Nýardvík, then moved to Stjarnan. After that, he played in Norway and Denmark.

The goalkeeper made his national team debut in 2014 and has played eight matches for the team. Ingvar Jónsson was part of the squad for Euro 2016, where Iceland reached the quarterfinals.

As a reminder, Yushchenko, Akhmetov, Gordon, and the Usyk brothers showed their support for Shakhtar ahead of the match against Fenerbahçe.

Earlier, Arda Turan called the match against Fenerbahçe the worst for Shakhtar in the Champions League.

Turkey’s Fenerbahçe defeated Donetsk’s Shakhtar 1–0 in the fifth matchday of the Champions League group stage. The match took place in London, United Kingdom, at Stamford Bridge, and the only goal was scored in the second half by Vedat Muriqi.

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