The Scottish League Cup semifinal match between Rangers and Aberdeen has been postponed to a later date, Sky Sports News reports.

Match status

The match commentary states that the game has been postponed and will be played later. The reason for the postponement, as well as the new date and time, were not specified in the report.

Sky Sports News labels the fixture as the Scottish League Cup Semi Final. The match card also indicates its postponed status.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Scheduled date and venue

In the schedule, the match was set for 17:30 on Saturday, October 31, 2026. Hampden Park is listed as the venue.

In the Sky Sports News schedule, the match is called Rangers vs Aberdeen. The page also includes sections with commentary, team line-ups, statistics, the league table and odds. It contains full-time, extra-time and half-time indicators.

Read us on