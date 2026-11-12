Northern Ireland vs. Ukraine: Where and When to Watch the Key Nations League Match

On Saturday, November 14, the Ukrainian national soccer team will play an important match in the group stage of the Nations League. Led by Andrea Maldera, the team will play an away match against the group leader, Northern Ireland. Currently, the “blue-and-yellows” trail their opponent by four points in the standings.

The match will take place at the National Football Stadium in Belfast.

Fans will be able to watch a live broadcast from the United Kingdom on the MEGOGO video service. The match will be shown on the “Megogo Football First” channel, which will feature its traditional analysis studio with journalists and soccer experts.

In addition, a free broadcast will be available on the “Megogo Sport” TV channel. The signal can be received by viewers of T2 digital terrestrial television, as well as cable subscribers.

In the first match between the teams, the Ukrainian national team—which technically played on its home field—suffered a crushing 0–3 defeat.

Moreover, the “blue-and-yellows” have failed to score against Northern Ireland for five consecutive matches.

The last time the Ukrainians managed to score against this team was back in April 1997. Andriy Shevchenko scored the goal. For him, that goal was his first for the Ukrainian national team.

Thus, the upcoming match in Belfast will be an opportunity for Andrea Maldera’s team not only to improve their standing in the tournament but also to break their long scoreless streak against Northern Ireland.

As a reminder, Galatasaray forward Rafael Leão will not be available to help the Portuguese national team in their November Nations League matches against Denmark and Wales.

In Sweden, ahead of the Nations League match at Strawberry Arena, there are plans to honor five players who have represented the national team: Viktor Klasson, Emil Forsberg, Emil Kraft, Robin Olsen, and Martin Olsson.

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