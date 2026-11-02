Everton midfielder Jack Grealish was not included in the team’s squad for the away Premier League match against Newcastle in Newcastle, England. For the 31-year-old Englishman, this will be the third consecutive game missed for the club.

Grealish remained on Merseyside

As The Guardian reports, Everton travelled to north-east England without Grealish. The footballer remained on Merseyside, where he will work on his fitness at the club’s Finch Farm training ground.

This summer, Grealish joined Everton on loan from Manchester City for the second time. The team’s head coach, David Moyes, has not yet specified when the player will again be considered for inclusion in the squad.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Reasons for the previous absence

Last Thursday, Grealish did not play in Everton’s victorious English Football League Cup match for disciplinary reasons. According to the publication, he missed training without permission ahead of the fourth-round fixture.

Before that, the midfielder was also absent for the Premier League match against Arsenal, which Everton lost. Illness was the reason for his absence at that time.

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