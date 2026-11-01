Tottenham midfielder Drew Spence has become the record holder for the most appearances in England's Women's Super League. In Sunday's match against Birmingham City, the 34-year-old footballer started and played her 217th match in the competition, surpassing the mark of former Chelsea captain Millie Bright, BBC Sport reports.

Record-breaking match

Spence said the achievement was very important to her and her family. According to her, when she was younger, she thought more about winning trophies, but later came to understand the importance of constantly working on physical fitness and being ready to take the field over many seasons.

The footballer came through the academies of Arsenal and Fulham, after which she played for Chelsea for 14 years. With that club, she won five league titles and four FA Cups. Spence joined Tottenham in 2022, and she was appointed the team's captain in the summer.

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Form and future plans

In her first season at Tottenham, Spence played 22 matches — more than in any individual season at Chelsea. In the 2026–27 season, she has played every minute of Tottenham's Women's Super League matches. By the end of the season, Spence could become the club's only outfield player to have played 90 minutes in every league match.

Spence, who changed her sporting nationality from English to Jamaican in 2021, said she is currently in the best form of her career. She attributed this to a better understanding of her body, recovery and nutrition. The footballer also noted that she does not plan to end her career anytime soon and wants to continue improving her game.

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