In Astana, Kazakhstan, Polish swimmer Katarzyna Wasick concluded the World Cup by winning the 50-meter freestyle. She won all three races in the series in this event and claimed her fourth World Cup triple crown, Interia Sport reports.

Wasick said that before the tournament she aimed to win all three stages, but did not consider such a result guaranteed. According to her, hundredths of a second can be decisive in the 50-meter race, and the smallest mistake can cost a victory.

A winning streak since 2022

The swimmer stated that since 2022, she has won all 12 World Cup finals in the 50-meter freestyle in which she has competed. She stressed that she does not view this statistic as additional pressure: before each race, she focuses on doing her job rather than on previous results.

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At the final stage in Astana, Wasick swam the distance in 23.30 seconds. She called the result a positive signal given the fatigue after three weeks of travel and competition. The athlete added that she does not consider her current results to be the limit of her abilities and intends to work on details in sprint events.

1500-meter debut and preparation for Beijing

This year, Wasick competed in the 1500 meters for the first time in her career. She explained that she decided to try the distance, which is unusual for her, in order to step outside her usual routine, and does not link this performance to a transition to a new specialization. Going forward, she plans to focus on sprint disciplines, primarily the 50 meters.

After the World Cup, the swimmer briefly visited Warsaw and left for the United States the following day to continue her preparations. Her next major start is expected to be the short-course World Championships in Beijing in December. Wasick did not predict medal results or definitively confirm her participation in the 100-meter race, saying that she would make the decision together with the coaching staff.

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