Estonian swimmer Keira Rattur won the gold medal in the 50-metre breaststroke at the World Swimming Championships for athletes with Down syndrome, being held in Albufeira, Portugal. She completed the distance in 46.33 seconds and defended her world champion title, ERR News reports.

Three medals in three days

This is Rattur's second gold medal at the tournament and her third medal in three days of competition. On Monday, she won the 100-metre breaststroke, while on Sunday she took bronze in the 200-metre event.

Maria Ageeva, competing under a neutral flag, won silver in the 50-metre breaststroke with a time of 50.52 seconds. Portugal's Matilde Lúcia Gaspar finished third in 51.06 seconds.

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Results of other Estonian athletes

Coach Eili Paap said that the title-defence tactics worked and that everything went well technically. According to her, Rattur once again demonstrated that she is among the world's strongest swimmers with Down syndrome.

Other Estonian athletes also competed at the championships. Erik Tett finished sixth in the 100-metre backstroke with a time of 1 minute 30.42 seconds. Kaspar Paul Loik placed 12th in the 200-metre individual medley with a result of 3 minutes 28.13 seconds and 14th in the 100-metre backstroke with a time of 1 minute 35.39 seconds. Hardi Pais finished 12th in the 50-metre breaststroke in 46.37 seconds.

The championships feature 172 swimmers from 24 countries. This is the 12th World Swimming Championships for athletes with Down syndrome, which began on October 30 and will continue until Friday.

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