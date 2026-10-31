The Hobart/Lawrence Police Department has released case materials concerning Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs, containing statements from three women about alleged abuse by him. The women contacted law enforcement during an investigation related to the player's May arrest, The Guardian reports.

Statements from three women

One of the women said the incident occurred on January 5, 2022, at Jacobs' home. According to her, after she refused sex, the athlete became angry, struck her in the face, took her phone and threw it into a pool. She also claims that Jacobs pulled her hair, threw her onto a bed and the floor, spat on her and threatened to kill her.

The complainant explained that she had not previously reported the incident to law enforcement because they remained friends afterward and she feared she would not be believed. According to her, she contacted police because she considered the case similar to the allegations in the May case.

Another woman told police about a conflict following an encounter in April 2021. According to her account, Jacobs grabbed her by the arms, pressed her against a wall and threw out her belongings. She reported bruising on her arms and swelling near her ribs. At the same time, police said that in records of this incident, officers did not document visible injuries, bruises or damage consistent with a physical altercation.

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A third woman claims that in May 2022, Jacobs pulled her hair, grabbed her head and neck, scratched her chest and took her phone. According to her, she did not go to police because she feared deportation, as she was not a U.S. citizen at the time.

The case and the defense position

Jacobs was arrested on May 26 after an incident involving his then-girlfriend, who said he threw her to the ground. On September 10, the player entered a no contest plea to two misdemeanor charges — battery and property damage.

In August, the NFL placed the player on the Commissioner Exempt List, causing him to miss the first six games of the season. The league continues its own investigation into the circumstances of the May incident and may impose additional disciplinary measures.

Jacobs' lawyers called the new statements unsubstantiated, old and previously unreported. They noted that the Brown County District Attorney's Office and police investigated these claims, and ultimately two misdemeanor charges were filed and an agreement was reached. The Green Bay Packers did not immediately comment on the released materials.

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