Polish roller skater Justyna Tenczar won two gold medals at the World Freestyle Slalom Championships held in Paraguay. She won in the Classic and Battle disciplines, and before the trip she launched an online fundraiser to finance her travel to the competition. The athlete spoke about this in an interview with Interia Sport.

Fundraising for the trip

Tenczar said that the decision to raise funds was not easy for her. According to her, her mother convinced her to launch the fundraiser because the trip to Paraguay was financially difficult. The athlete takes part in many international tournaments throughout the year, so the costs of flights and competing are substantial.

The fundraiser ultimately made it possible to collect the entire required amount. The roller skater said she did not receive negative comments and felt significant support. She also stressed that running a fundraiser requires planning it and promoting it independently.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Victories in Classic and Battle

In Classic, participants perform a routine to music in special costumes. Judges assess technical elements, the difficulty of tricks and their combinations, as well as the artistic component — rhythm, speed of movements, and synchronization with the music.

Tenczar said that she did not expect to win medals, although she had prepared for the starts. She also ranks first in the world ranking among adult female athletes. The roller skater trains independently, without a coach: during the warm season, she trains five to six days a week for two to four hours. At the same time, she is studying Aviation Management and is looking for sponsors to finance international starts.

The World Skate Games are held every two years and bring together representatives of various roller disciplines, as well as skateboarding, cycling, and scooter competitions. According to Tenczar, participants from about 90 countries came to Paraguay for the tournament.

Read us on