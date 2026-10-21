The Polish Border Guard detained 15 citizens of Russia and Belarus who were likely attempting to enter the World Karate Championships for cadets, juniors, and athletes under the age of 21. The competition took place in the Polish city of Bielsko-Biała from October 14 to 18.

Among those detained were 11 Belarusian citizens and four Russians.

All of them entered Poland on tourist visas, which did not correspond to the stated purpose of their stay in the country.

Szymon Mosciecki, a representative of the Polish Border Guard, stated that the detainees were ordered to leave Poland within eight days.

The Polish side had previously stated that it would not allow Russian athletes to compete on its territory.

On October 8, the Polish Karate Federation announced that Russian representatives would not be attending the championship. Piotr Boris, Poland’s Deputy Minister of Sport and Tourism, also emphasized that the country, as a matter of principle, does not allow Russian athletes to participate in competitions on its territory.

The organizers explained that, as of the registration deadline, no Russian athletes had been entered into the tournament. At the same time, the Polish side expected that some Russian representatives would still attempt to attend.

Pawel Poltozhetsky, president of the Polish Karate Union, stated that the organizers had warned the Russian side in advance about the ban.

“That is why we warned them in advance through sports channels not to come,” said Poltozhetsky.

The Russian Karate Federation confirmed that it was aware of the Polish side’s decision to bar Russian athletes from the competition. The federation also stated that no representatives from the federation traveled to the tournament.

“We knew this would happen. That’s why no one from the federation went there,” the federation reported.

They explained that the detained Russians were to be deported because they had used visas that did not correspond to the purpose of their trip.

According to federation representatives, they “entered the country on visas issued for purposes other than their intended travel.”

The names of the Russian citizens who were ordered to leave Poland have not been officially released.

Among those who wanted to attend the competition may have been students from the Russian karate school “Orel-Karat.”

According to journalists, the school’s administration organizes aid for Russian military personnel, as well as meetings between participants in the war against Ukraine and children.

Earlier, Russian occupier and world karate champion Maxim Bakharev, who lost all his limbs during the war with Ukraine, expressed his dissatisfaction with the lack of support from Russian society for the military.

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