Poland's women's national football team will play Finland, Northern Ireland and Belarus in Group B3 of the 2027 Nations League. The Polish team was placed in Pot 1 of League B, Interia Sport reports.

Composition of Group B3

Finland entered Poland's group from Pot 2, Northern Ireland from Pot 3, and Belarus from Pot 4. Due to being seeded in Pot 1, the Polish national team could not face Slovenia, Serbia or Ukraine at this stage.

In 2025, Poland's women already played Northern Ireland in the Nations League and secured two victories — 2:0 and 4:0. As the publication notes, Poland's match against Belarus may take place at a neutral venue.

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World Cup playoff

Before the start of the new Nations League campaign, the Polish team continues its fight to qualify for the World Cup. In the first playoff round, Poland's women overturned a 0:1 defeat to Belgium in the first match, then took the tie to a penalty shootout in the return leg and won.

At the beginning of December, Poland's national team will play a two-leg tie against Ireland. According to the publication, to qualify directly for the World Cup, Poland's women need to beat their opponents and also rely on a victory by one of the lower-ranked teams: Ukraine, Wales, Scotland, Finland, Portugal or Switzerland.

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