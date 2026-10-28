Poland will be able to enter six athletes in the first five Ski Jumping World Cup events of the 2026/27 season, which starts in the second half of November in Lillehammer, Norway. The Polish team received an additional place thanks to Kacper Tomasiak's silver medal at the Junior World Championships, according to Interia Sport, which cites Skijumping.pl.

Quotas for the start of the season

The International Ski and Snowboard Federation updated the starting quotas after the end of the summer season. They will apply to competitions in Lillehammer, Ruka, Wisła, Titisee-Neustadt and Engelberg — through the pre-Christmas event in Switzerland.

Austria has the largest quota for these tournaments, with seven athletes. The team earned two additional places: one thanks to Clemens Aigner's results in the second period of the Summer Continental Cup, and another thanks to Stefan Embacher's gold medal at the Junior World Championships.

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Poland and Germany can each enter six ski jumpers. Germany's quota increased thanks to Ben Bayer's successes in the Summer Continental Cup.

Distribution of places among national teams

Japan, Norway, Switzerland and the United States will each have five places. The Swiss received an additional quota thanks to Gregor Deschwanden's performances in the Summer Continental Cup, while the Americans did so thanks to Jason Colby's bronze medal at the Junior World Championships.

Estonia, Finland, Kazakhstan and Slovenia will each be able to enter four athletes. Bulgaria, the Czech Republic and France will have three places each at the events in Lillehammer and Ruka, and two each at the competitions in Wisła, Titisee-Neustadt and Engelberg. For the remaining countries, the quota will be two ski jumpers on the first two weekends and one on the following three.

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