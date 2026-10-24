Poland’s national team will not compete in Sunday’s mixed team event of the Ski Jumping Summer Grand Prix in Klingenthal, Germany. The reason was Natalia Słowik’s weakness following stomach problems she experienced on Friday, Interia Sport reports.

No replacement in the squad

According to Skijumping.pl, as cited by Interia Sport, the coaching staff of Poland’s women’s national team reported a significant weakening of the 21-year-old Słowik. The coaches decided not to risk her health. There is no other Polish female ski jumper in Klingenthal who could replace Słowik and complete the four-member team for the mixed event.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Individual event results

On Saturday, October 24, the individual Summer Grand Prix event was held at Sparkasse Vogtland Arena. Klemens Joniak finished the competition on the podium. Kacper Tomasiak, who was considered one of the main contenders for a high result in the Polish team, took seventh place.

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