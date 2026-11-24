Former head coach of the Ukrainian national hockey team, Oleksandr Seukand, has died at the age of 75.

The cause of the coach’s death has not yet been disclosed. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Hockey Community stated on Facebook that Seukand passed away on October 21, but this information has only now become widely known.

Seukand worked with the Ukrainian national team from 1999 to 2009, taking a break in 2007. He initially served as an assistant coach and later became the team’s head coach.

It was under his leadership that the Ukrainian team competed in the Winter Olympics for the first—and so far, last—time. At the 2002 tournament in Salt Lake City, the Ukrainian national team finished in tenth place.

In addition, from 1999 to 2007, Ukrainian hockey players competed in the elite division of the World Championship.

Oleksandr Seukand devoted most of his club coaching career to Kyiv’s “Sokil,” which he led from 1994 to 2011. Together with the team, he won the Ukrainian championship 11 times.

After his time with “Sokil,” he coached “Kompanion-Naftogaz,” leading them to the championship in 2014, as well as the Donetsk “Generals” and the Kharkiv “Dynamo.”

Seukanda’s most recent position was with the Kharkiv club, which he left in 2019.

Earlier, it was reported that Bobby Gould, a former forward for the NHL’s Washington Capitals, had died. He was 69 years old.

The Kyiv hockey club “Sokil” announced the death of the renowned expert.

Tom Jackson, a former Denver Broncos linebacker and longtime ESPN analyst, died at the age of 75. His family confirmed his death to ESPN.

Italian jeweler Paolo Bulgari, who helped transform the family brand into an international luxury group, died at the age of 89.

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