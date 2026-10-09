Former Cameroon national soccer team forward Jean Manga-Ongene has died at the age of 81.

Manga-Ongene spent his entire professional career with the Cameroonian club Canon Yaoundé.

With the team, he won the Cameroonian championship six times and claimed the national cup. In addition, he won the African Champions League three times.

As a member of the Cameroon national team, Jean Manga-Ongene achieved success at the Africa Cup of Nations. In 1972, he won the bronze medal at the tournament.

In 1980, he was named the best player in Africa.

As a reminder, Russian goalkeeper Matvey Safonov of France’s “Paris Saint-Germain,” along with gymnast Angelina Melnikova—who supports Russia’s aggression against Ukraine—took part in a promotional event for the Russian company “EkoNiva.”

Stefan Dürr, the German owner of “EkoNiva,” who has been involved in milk production in Russia for over 20 years, also joined the event.

In 2025, Dürr received the Russian State Order of Friendship “for services to agriculture.” The award was presented to him by Voronezh Region Governor Alexander Gusev on behalf of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This was reported by the press service of the Cameroon Football Federation.

Earlier, it was reported that renowned Ukrainian writer Serhiy Baturin had died. He was 66 years old and had recently been battling a long-term illness. A memorial service for the writer will be held on October 10, according to a post on his Facebook page.

As a reminder, renowned Ukrainian producer Andriy Kanivets died at the age of 48.

On September 9, 2026, at the age of 75, Ukrainian-Slovak theater director, set designer, educator, and playwright Valentin Kozmenko-Delinde passed away.

Mykhailo Didyshyn of Kosmach has died—a well-known local historian, researcher of Oleksa Dovbush and the Opryshky movement, and an expert on Carpathian folklore.

Read us on