More than 150 ATP doubles players have signed an open letter to the board and leadership of the Association of Tennis Professionals, calling on them to reconsider possible reforms and preserve the doubles competition format. The Guardian reports.

Possible draw reductions

According to the publication, the ATP is reviewing doubles rules, which players were informed about during a meeting at Wimbledon. One possible reform option envisages that from 2028, doubles tournament draws at ATP events could be cut in half.

In particular, ATP Masters 1000 doubles tournaments could retain 16 teams. The main draws of ATP 500 and ATP 250 events could be limited to eight teams.

Prize money issue

The proposals may also provide for reducing the overall share of prize money for doubles participants from 20% to 10%. Under these proposals, the remaining funds would be directed to payments for singles players. In addition to current players, the letter was signed by more than 20 national federations and former tennis stars.

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The authors of the appeal stated that under the current plans, about $20 million in prize money could be redistributed from doubles to singles. In their view, this would reduce the number of professional opportunities for doubles specialists and make it more difficult for talented athletes to build stable careers.

2025 Wimbledon mixed doubles champion Sem Verbeek, one of the campaign's initiators, said that players consider the potential changes a threat to the future of the discipline. According to him, tennis players want meaningful dialogue with the ATP on the development of doubles without harming the careers of its participants.

ATP CEO Andrea Gaudenzi previously stated that doubles would remain a key part of the ATP Tour. According to him, the review must find a model that ensures the discipline's long-term sustainability, is effective for tournaments and fans, and supports players' development pathway.

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