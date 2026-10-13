The London Lions became the first British club to play against an NBA team, but lost 66-119 to the Portland Trail Blazers in an exhibition game in Portland, Oregon, United States. As Sky Sports News reports, the hosts led for 99% of the playing time, with their biggest advantage reaching 57 points.

Portland led 34-21 after the first quarter, 72-33 after the second and 100-49 after the third. The team made 56% of its field-goal attempts and 16 of 34 three-pointers, while the London side made 30% from the field and 7 of 33 attempts from beyond the arc. The Trail Blazers held advantages in points in the paint, 54-24, and rebounds, 51-32.

Second quarter

Late in the first quarter, the Lions cut the deficit to four points, 19-23. Ethan Price made two three-pointers in 40 seconds, but Portland won the second period 38-12. The hosts also went on a 15-0 run late in the first half.

Portland recorded 32 assists on 45 made field goals. The London team committed 24 turnovers, from which their opponents scored 39 points, while the Lions scored 14 points off their opponents’ mistakes.

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Maxwell Lewis was the British club’s top scorer with 13 points, five rebounds and four steals. Devante Adams added 12 points, while Price and Joel Scott had eight each. Toumani Camara and Scoot Henderson scored 14 points apiece for Portland, while Yang Hansen and Sidy Cissoko added 13 each. Jeremy Sochan finished with eight points and eight rebounds.

Game played under NBA rules

The game was played under NBA rules: quarters lasted 12 minutes instead of 10, the court was larger, and the three-point line was farther from the basket than in European basketball. It was Portland’s second win of its preseason preparation. The Trail Blazers’ five starters did not take the court after halftime.

The London Lions are coached by Tautvydas Sabonis, whose father Arvydas Sabonis spent seven seasons with Portland in the 1990s and early 2000s. The coach said the trip, which came in the middle of the domestic and European seasons, was poorly timed. The team travelled nearly 10,000 miles, arrived in Portland on Saturday and headed back immediately after the game.

Last season, the London Lions won all four domestic competitions, and in 2024 became the first British men’s club to reach the EuroCup semifinals. The club has applied to take part in the EuroLeague, which plans to increase its number of participants from 20 to 24 in the 2027/28 season. The exhibition game in Portland was not connected to the NBA Europe project.

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