Portuguese media report Pietuszewski’s muscle injury — Interia Sport
FC Porto footballer Oskar Pietuszewski was withdrawn from the squad for the match at the last minute. The headline of an Interia Sport article states that this happened during the warm-up. Portuguese media cited by the outlet reported a muscle injury to the player.
Second consecutive start
Pietuszewski was due to start for FC Porto for the second match in a row, but did not take the field. After returning to the club, he quickly earned a place in the team’s lineup.
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Previous muscle problems
Before the start of the 2026/2027 season, Pietuszewski had already suffered a muscle injury that caused him to miss the start of the campaign. At the end of September, he returned to play and subsequently received an urgent call-up to the Poland national team.
The footballer played little for the national team. According to Interia Sport, coach Jan Urban took a cautious approach to the young player’s health. The outlet also writes that this approach benefited the FC Porto coach after the player’s previous problems.