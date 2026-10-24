FC Porto footballer Oskar Pietuszewski was withdrawn from the squad for the match at the last minute. The headline of an Interia Sport article states that this happened during the warm-up. Portuguese media cited by the outlet reported a muscle injury to the player.

Second consecutive start

Pietuszewski was due to start for FC Porto for the second match in a row, but did not take the field. After returning to the club, he quickly earned a place in the team’s lineup.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Previous muscle problems

Before the start of the 2026/2027 season, Pietuszewski had already suffered a muscle injury that caused him to miss the start of the campaign. At the end of September, he returned to play and subsequently received an urgent call-up to the Poland national team.

The footballer played little for the national team. According to Interia Sport, coach Jan Urban took a cautious approach to the young player’s health. The outlet also writes that this approach benefited the FC Porto coach after the player’s previous problems.

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