"Ingulets" ended the match against "Oleksandriya" early, in the 80th minute, with the score at 0–5.

The players left the field at their home stadium in Petrove and do not plan to return to the game.

According to FootballHub, the decision to walk off the field was made at the instruction of club president Oleksandr Povooznyuk. He allegedly suspected the players of unsportsmanlike conduct during the match.

According to TaToTake, the situation at the club is also complicated by financial problems. Sources report that the “Ingulets” players last received their salaries in August, and even then, they were only paid the minimum wage.

Source: TaToTake.

Luhansk’s “Zorya” and Kyiv’s “Obolon” played to a 0–0 draw in the 14th round of the Ukrainian Premier League. The Luhansk team had the advantage in terms of the number of attacks and created several dangerous chances, but were unable to score.

Kyiv’s “Dynamo” suffered an unexpected defeat at the hands of Odesa’s “Chornomorets” in a match of the 14th round of the Ukrainian Premier League. The match at the Valeriy Lobanovskyi Stadium ended with a score of 0–2.

Kyiv Dynamo center back Kristian Bilovar missed the Ukrainian Premier League Round 13 match against Obolon due to injury. The 25-year-old player was unable to help the team due to health issues, not because of a decision by the coaching staff.

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