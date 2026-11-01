The Premier League rescheduled the match between Livy Bereg and "Bukovyna" due to an air raid alert

The Ukrainian Premier League’s executive board has decided to postpone the Matchday 11 game of the Ukrainian Championship between Kyiv’s “Livyi Bereg” and Chernivtsi’s “Bukovyna” indefinitely. The teams managed to play only the first half on Saturday, after which the game was halted due to a prolonged air raid alert, and playing the second half on Sunday proved impossible for safety reasons.

Due to the prolonged yellow threat level in the Boryspil district, where the stadium is located, officials canceled the remainder of the match. The UPL management will determine a new date for the second half at a later time; as of the time the match was suspended, the score remains 1–0 in favor of “Bukovyna” thanks to a goal scored by midfielder Vitalii Hrush.

Source: UPL Press Service.

Matchday 11 of the UPL: Schedule and Results for October 31–November 2.

Donetsk’s “Shakhtar” defeated Kyiv’s “Obolon” 2–0 in a Matchday 11 game of the Ukrainian Premier League. The match took place at “Arena Lviv.”

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