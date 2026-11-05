South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas said that the LIV Golf tournament in Adelaide, Australia, which had been planned for March, is unlikely to take place. According to Channel NewsAsia, he linked doubts over the event to players leaving the league and reports of problems with its financing.

League's financial difficulties

In September, LIV Golf filed for bankruptcy protection as part of a restructuring process. This came after Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund said it would end its financial support for the league after the 2026 season.

Several players have also left the league, including former world number one Jon Rahm. As the Financial Times reported, private investment firm BC Partners abandoned its plan to relaunch the tour. In October, BC Partners made an initial investment in LIV Golf and planned to provide up to $300 million to help the league emerge from restructuring and strengthen its financial position ahead of the 2027 season. LIV Golf and BC Partners did not comment to Reuters.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Tournament in Adelaide

The LIV Golf event in Adelaide, which received state funding in South Australia, was held four times at The Grange Golf Club. The next tournament was scheduled for March at Kooyonga Golf Club.

In September, Kooyonga Golf Club filed a motion with a U.S. court in the bankruptcy case, stating that LIV Golf had not paid the first instalment of the venue rental fee despite being granted an extension. The club told Reuters that it was aware of reports about the league's financing but had received no notification from LIV Golf and was seeking to clarify the situation.

More than 115,000 people attended the four days of the LIV Golf tournament in Adelaide in February. It was an attendance record for a professional golf tournament in Australia.

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