In Porto, Portugal, FC Porto president André Villas-Boas said the club was pleased with the contribution of Polish footballers Jan Bednarek, Jakub Kiwior and Oskar Pietuszewski after the 4–1 home win over Italy’s Napoli in the fourth round of the Champions League league phase. Bednarek and Kiwior scored in the match.

First points in the Champions League

As Interia Sport reports, before the game against Napoli, Francesco Farioli’s team had lost its first three matches of the tournament: Manchester City, 0–2; Real Betis, 2–3; and PSV, 0–1. The victory over the Italian club brought Porto its first points in the current Champions League campaign.

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After the match, Villas-Boas noted that the two goals scored by the Poles significantly helped the team. According to him, Bednarek and Kiwior are strong in aerial play, and the club is pleased with both the result of the match and the performance of the Polish players.

Mention of Pietuszewski

The Porto president also mentioned Oskar Pietuszewski, whose return the team is awaiting. He said that the footballer had already helped the club on several occasions and stressed that Porto is pleased with all three Polish players. In the Portuguese championship, after 10 rounds, the team has 30 points, sits in first place and is five points ahead of Benfica.

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