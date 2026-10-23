US President Donald Trump accused Philadelphia 76ers basketball player LeBron James of disrespecting the United States after a video of the national anthem being performed before the start of the NBA season in New York. As Sky Sports News reports, Trump shared the footage on social media and said James should apologize to American military personnel and heroes who died for the US flag.

Video before the game in New York

In the video, James appeared to practice a golf swing and took a jump shot during the performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” This took place at Madison Square Garden, where the 76ers were playing their season-opening game. Most of his teammates stood still at the time.

Trump repeated his criticism during an election rally in Sioux City, Iowa. He said he did not understand the athlete’s behavior during the national anthem.

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James’ reaction and the game in Philadelphia

After Philadelphia’s 114-106 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers, James responded to the president’s statements by saying that it was probably a slow news day at the office.

In the home game against Cleveland, the 76ers erased a 29-point deficit, their largest comeback since 1997. Tyrese Maxey scored 32 points, Joel Embiid had 24, and James finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Jaylen Brown added 21 points, while Donovan Mitchell scored 32 for the Cavaliers.

Philadelphia coach Nick Nurse said before the game that the team seeks not to be distracted by outside noise and is focused on training, video sessions and games.

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