Hollywood producer and former Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy will lead the production of the opening and closing ceremonies for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles, United States. The Games organizers announced her appointment, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Head of ceremonies and content

Kennedy was appointed head of the Games’ ceremonies and content division. In this role, she will replace Peter Rice, who recently moved to Netflix.

In January, Kennedy stepped down as president of Lucasfilm. Studio founder George Lucas selected her to lead the company when he sold Lucasfilm to Disney in 2012.

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Film experience and connection to the Olympics

Kennedy co-founded Amblin Entertainment with Steven Spielberg and Frank Marshall, whom she later married. She also participated in the production of the films “E.T.,” “Jurassic Park,” and “Schindler’s List.”

The producer said that she and Marshall have attended nearly every Olympic Games since the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles. According to her, sport remains one of the experiences that brings people together.

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