PSG set a Champions League record for the fastest four goals scored in a match. In an away game against Spain’s Villarreal, the Parisians went 4-0 up 16 minutes and two seconds after the opening whistle.

Record in the match against Villarreal

The record was set on November 3 in a match in Spain. Fabian Ruiz scored the fourth goal. It was this goal that set the tournament record, according to Channel NewsAsia, citing Opta.

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Joao Neves opened the scoring in the ninth minute. Desire Doue and Senny Mayulu then scored, while Ruiz netted PSG’s fourth goal.

Absences among attacking players

Luis Enrique’s team played without Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and 2025 Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele, who missed the game due to injuries. Before the match, PSG were the highest-scoring team of the current Champions League season with 14 goals. The reigning European champions had also won all three of their opening matches in the tournament.

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