In Manchester, the women’s teams of Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain drew 1-1 in the Champions League. The hosts took the lead in the 85th minute through a converted penalty by Khadija Shaw, but Tara Elimbi Gilbert equalised from close range in the 88th minute.

As The Guardian reports, this was Manchester City’s third consecutive draw in the tournament, and the team is still without its first European victory this season. Before the match against PSG, the English champions shared the points away to Bayern and at home to Real Madrid.

Hosts’ advantage

Manchester City controlled possession for 67% of the match. The team registered four shots on target and took seven corners, while PSG had two shots on target and one corner.

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In the first half, Shaw headed wide of the far post after a cross from Aoba Fujino, and later her low shot went just wide. After the break, Fujino fired over from a tight angle, while another of her attempts was blocked by Thiniba Samoura.

Equalising goal

After a series of substitutions, City increased the pressure. Shaw initially failed to make the most of several chances, but later won a penalty after a foul by Griedge Mbock Bathy and sent a low shot into the corner to the goalkeeper’s right. The conceded goal spurred the Parisian side into action: they quickly responded through Elimbi Gilbert and took one point.

Before the match, Manchester City were 11th in the standings, just one place above the final qualifying spot. To advance directly to the quarter-finals, the team needs to finish in the top four.

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