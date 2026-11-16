Russian dictator Vladimir Putin congratulated 19-year-old tennis player Mirra Andreeva on her victory at the 2026 WTA Finals. He issued a separate statement dedicated to the athlete after she defeated Ukrainian Elina Svitolina the day before.

The Kremlin did not overlook the success of the Russian player, who competes under neutral status. Putin noted her achievement and took the opportunity to praise the Russian tennis school.

What Putin Said About Andreeva’s Victory

The Russian dictator sent the tennis player a congratulatory telegram. Its text was published on the Kremlin’s official website.

Putin stated that Andreeva demonstrated a high level of preparation and character throughout the tournament.

“You inspired us as you navigated the entire challenging tournament, demonstrating excellent preparation, skill, composure, and determination in beautiful and intense matches,

” the message reads.

The Kremlin leader also called the Russian player’s victory brilliant and convincing. In his view, this success continued the traditions of the Russian tennis school.

This is reported by Russian propaganda media.

Svitolina advanced to the semifinals of the WTA Finals after defeating Sobolenko — Sky Sports News



As a reminder, Mirra Andreeva advanced to the quarterfinals of the WTA 1000 in Beijing — Interia Sport

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