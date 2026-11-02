Polish side Radomiak defeated Śląsk of Wrocław 3:1 in Radom in the 13th round of the Ekstraklasa. It was the team’s first victory under English coach John Carver, who had previously lost his first four matches in charge.

Interia Sport reports on the course of the match. The hosts opened the scoring as early as the fifth minute, with Donis firing from around 20 metres into the top corner of Śląsk’s goal. However, the visitors equalised almost immediately, as Banaszak converted Dembélé’s pass into an empty net.

A defensive error changed the course of the match

The first half ended in a 1:1 draw. After the break, Dominik Szala made an error while passing the ball to his goalkeeper. Jan Grzesik intercepted it, rounded the keeper and put Radomiak ahead.

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In the 71st minute, Grzesik completed his brace. Luquinhas played a through ball behind the defenders, after which the Radomiak player converted a one-on-one opportunity. This goal was the last of the match.

A difficult start for the new coach

Carver has been working at Radomiak since the end of September, when Tomasz Kaczmarek left the club after being bought out by Raków Częstochowa. As Interia Sport notes, before the match against Śląsk, the Radom team had collected nine points in 12 matches — two wins, two draws and eight defeats.

A total of 16 goals were scored in Radomiak’s four previous matches under Carver. Śląsk stood in 15th place in the table before this meeting.

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