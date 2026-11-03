Ahead of the Abu Dhabi Championship, Jon Rahm said that he still does not know what his return to the PGA Tour could look like after leaving LIV Golf. He said he would agree to terms similar to those offered to Brooks Koepka if the PGA Tour gave him that opportunity.

As Sky Sports reports, at the beginning of 2026 Rahm declined reinstatement through the special Returning Member Program. It was also available to Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith and Koepka, but only Koepka used it.

Koepka’s return terms

Koepka returned to the PGA Tour in January under the terms of this program. He was required to make a $5 million charitable contribution and will not receive an equity stake in the PGA Tour for five years.

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Rahm said he doubts that he would receive an identical offer. At the same time, he noted that he would probably agree to the same restrictions. He now faces a one-year suspension before having the opportunity to regain his PGA Tour card.

Plans for 2027

The golfer said he has not yet discussed a possible path back in 2027 with the PGA Tour. Until there is clarity, he plans to spend this year on the DP World Tour.

Rahm spoke positively about his three years in LIV Golf, but explained that he rejected the proposed terms of the new LIV 2.0 format. According to him, he did not like the direction of the changes, including a possible move away from the team format and a large number of uncertainties.

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