Russell fastest in Singapore practice — Sky Sports News

In Singapore, George Russell set the best time in the sole practice session ahead of Grand Prix sprint qualifying. The Mercedes driver was 0.198 seconds faster than Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, Sky Sports reports.

Changes at Mercedes

Russell will start from the back of the grid in Sunday’s race due to a power unit change. Mercedes decided to revert his car to the specification the team used before the Malaysian round. As a result, Russell did not receive the major upgrade package introduced last weekend.

Championship leader Kimi Antonelli was seventh, more than a second behind Russell. He did not use soft tyres and made a mistake late in the session. Antonelli retained new car components and a new front wing.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Results of other drivers

McLaren’s Lando Norris finished third, 0.273 seconds behind Russell. McLaren believe they have solved the straight-line speed issue that partly affected Norris’s performance over the previous two race weekends, where he scored a total of two points.

Lewis Hamilton was fourth, around half a second behind, while Oscar Piastri set the fifth-best time. The winner of the previous race, Max Verstappen, ended the session sixth, but Red Bull did not use soft tyres. The Dutchman was the fastest among drivers on Medium tyres.

Top 10

Isack Hadjar was eighth. Alpine’s Pierre Gasly posted the ninth-best result, while Racing Bulls’ Liam Lawson was 10th. Sprint qualifying will take place later on Friday at Singapore’s Marina Bay street circuit.

Read us on