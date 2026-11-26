After the completion of the fifth round of the group stage of the 2026–2027 Champions League, Real Madrid became the first club to secure a spot in the playoffs. Shakhtar Donetsk, with four points, is in 26th place and is currently outside the qualification zone for the next round.

Real Madrid remains the only team in the tournament that has not dropped a single point. After five consecutive wins, Real Madrid has secured a spot in at least the Round of 32 ahead of schedule.

Shakhtar, Ukraine’s sole representative in the Champions League, has earned four points in five matches. Their current record prevents the “Miners” from qualifying for the knockout stage.

Champions League Matchday 5 Results

November 24

Bude-Glimt — LASK — 1:0

Galatasaray — Aston Villa — 1:0

Arsenal vs. Borussia Dortmund — 1:1

Manchester City vs. Napoli — 2:2

Real Madrid vs. PSV — 5:1

Leipzig vs. Lens — 3:1

Slovan – Betis – 0:2

Feyenoord vs. Porto — 0–1

November 25

Sabah vs. Barcelona — 1:4

Slavia vs. Villarreal — 0:1

Atlético vs. Viking — 2:0

Club Brugge vs. Liverpool — 0–3

Inter vs. Stuttgart — 2:0

Lille vs. Bayern Munich — 2:1

PSG vs. Roma — 2:2

Sporting vs. Manchester United — 2:2

Shakhtar vs. Fenerbahçe — 0–1

As a reminder, Yushchenko, Akhmetov, Gordon, and the Usyk brothers showed their support for Shakhtar ahead of the match against Fenerbahçe.

Earlier, Arda Turan called the match against Fenerbahçe the worst for Shakhtar in the Champions League.

Turkey’s Fenerbahçe defeated Donetsk’s Shakhtar 1–0 in the fifth round of the Champions League group stage. The match took place in London, United Kingdom, at Stamford Bridge, and the only goal was scored in the second half by Vedat Muriqi.

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