The Rugby League World Cup for people with physical disabilities begins in Sydney on October 30, with Bryce Crane set to represent Australia. In the opening match, the hosts will play England at Cabramatta Rugby Leagues Club, ABC News Australia reports.

Three national teams — Australia, England and New Zealand — will take part in the competition, which runs until November 8. All matches will be held in Sydney, while the final is scheduled to take place at Sydney Football Stadium before one of the men's Rugby League World Cup semi-finals.

Injury at 18

In 2020, 18-year-old Crane played for the Narellan Jets in south-west Sydney. Following an unsuccessful tackle, he suffered irreversible nerve damage and paralysis of his right arm.

According to the athlete, after the injury, he first thought about losing the game he had loved since childhood. Crane now plays at fullback for Australia's physical disability rugby league team.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The current tournament will be his second World Cup. In 2022, he played for Australia at the first edition of the competition in this format.

Recognition at the first tournament

The Australian team did not win any matches at the 2022 World Cup, but Crane was included in the tournament's Dream Team. He was the only player from the physical disability competition in the team, which also included participants from the men's, women's and wheelchair tournaments.

Crane's national team teammate Luke Vella, who is also an assistant coach at the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs club, called him a skillful and humble player who supports his teammates. Vella himself sustained an injury that ended his playing career in 2014 at the stadium where the tournament final is scheduled to take place. In November 2024, he made his debut for Australia in a match against New Zealand in Auckland.

Crane said he represents not only himself, his family and his country, but also people with different types of disabilities.

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