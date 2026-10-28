In Australia, 37-year-old rugby player Kurtley Beale has received a call-up to the national team for a tour of Great Britain. He will join the squad ahead of Test matches against England, Scotland and Wales, The Guardian reports.

Replacing Paisami

Beale will replace centre Hunter Paisami in the squad, as he will be unable to take part in the trip for personal reasons. James Ramm and Kalani Thomas were also called up to the group.

Beale has made 95 appearances for the Australia national team. He last played in the national team jersey against Wales in Cardiff in 2021. In 2024, the rugby player was last included in the national squad, but an Achilles tendon injury ended his season early.

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Experience in the national team

Australia head coach Les Kiss said the team is counting on Beale's experience and versatility. According to him, the player will primarily cover the inside centre position but is capable of playing several positions in the back line.

Kiss also noted Beale's form for Western Force in the Super Rugby Pacific and Super Rugby AUS competitions. The rugby player has experience of three World Cups — in 2011, 2015 and 2019. After the Test matches, Australia is set to compete in the finals of the inaugural Nations Championship in Great Britain, scheduled for November 21–23.

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