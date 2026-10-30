In Sydney, Australia rugby union flanker Fraser McReight received the John Eales Medal as the country’s best player of the 2026 season. The award is determined by a vote of Australia national team players after each Test match, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Recognition from national team teammates

The 27-year-old McReight joined the list of Australian flankers who had previously won the award: George Smith, Phil Waugh, David Pocock and Michael Hooper. He also became the first Queensland representative since Chris Latham in 2006 to receive the John Eales Medal.

“It’s a huge honour. I think everyone wants to be respected by their teammates, and it means a lot to me,” McReight said after receiving the award. The rugby player added that he considers this only the beginning, aims to improve and continue playing for Australia next year.

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National team plans ahead of the home World Cup

McReight said that the Australia national team must improve over the next 12 months ahead of the World Cup on home soil. According to him, the team is capable of playing at a high level when it delivers its best performances, but it needs to keep progressing.

Among the other award winners, Faitala Moleka was named player of the year in Australia’s women’s national team, the Wallaroos. Utility back Jock Campbell, McReight’s teammate, was named the best Australian player in Super Rugby Pacific.

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